Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.88 ($59.85).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

EPA ALO opened at €47.43 ($55.80) on Friday. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s fifty day moving average is €42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.44.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

