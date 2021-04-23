Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $20.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.
In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
