Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

AMAL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

