Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,166.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,193.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,932.96.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

