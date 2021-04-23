Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,166.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,193.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,932.96.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.