Ambrosus (AMB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.44 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and $2.44 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 709,175,302 coins and its circulating supply is 175,117,867 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

