Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Down 2.5%

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

