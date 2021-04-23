Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.77% of Ameresco worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. 5,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,623. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 42,388 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $2,500,044.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,799.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,207 shares of company stock worth $29,325,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.