America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.51

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $5.78. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 118,703 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $343.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 570,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

