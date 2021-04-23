America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.51

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $5.78. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 118,703 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $343.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%.
About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.
