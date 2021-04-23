American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,889,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,068,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

