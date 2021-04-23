American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

AXL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 236,225 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,947,000 after buying an additional 978,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

