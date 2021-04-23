American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading 8% Higher

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.80. 48,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,979,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $12,691,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

