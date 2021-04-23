American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Trading Down 8.6%

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT) was down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $245.25 and last traded at $250.25. Approximately 361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.02.

About American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

