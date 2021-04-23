American Campus Communities, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

ACC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.