American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells $447,012.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $447,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. 3,632,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $38.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $198,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

