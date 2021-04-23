American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Insider Sells $1,509,435.54 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insider Charles F. Kessler sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,509,435.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,926.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AEO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,667. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

