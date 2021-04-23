American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEL. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 73,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

