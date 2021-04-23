American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 141,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,542,513 shares.The stock last traded at $141.53 and had previously closed at $147.16.

The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

