American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

AMNB traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. 35,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,454. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

