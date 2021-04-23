American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

American National Group stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.89. 30,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. American National Group has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $116.01.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

