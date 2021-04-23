American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
American National Group stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.89. 30,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. American National Group has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $116.01.
American National Group Company Profile
