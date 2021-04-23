American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

American River Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AMRB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 130,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.75. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

