American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of American Superconductor worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,655,000 after buying an additional 390,173 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in American Superconductor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,268,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,712,000 after acquiring an additional 47,856 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 133,030 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 358,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,541,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

American Superconductor stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

