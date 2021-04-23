American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 61,855.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $254.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.89 and a 200-day moving average of $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

