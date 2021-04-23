American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.73 Million

Analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post $58.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $265.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.75 million to $266.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $336.98 million, with estimates ranging from $330.93 million to $340.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $17.95 on Friday. American Well has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,465.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

