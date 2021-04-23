Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 26,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $242.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $249.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

