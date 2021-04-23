AMERISAFE, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

