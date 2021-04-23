Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lowered by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 3.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Amgen worth $241,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $255.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.47 and a 200-day moving average of $235.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

