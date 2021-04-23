Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,464 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.

NYSE AMRX opened at $5.70 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

