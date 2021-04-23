Ampleforth Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002019 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $216.91 million and $14.58 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00018796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00092542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.00672622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00051699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.36 or 0.08077410 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 327,367,479 coins and its circulating supply is 212,230,787 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.