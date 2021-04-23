Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises about 2.1% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

SWAN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $33.49.

