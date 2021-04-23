Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Amplify Online Retail ETF makes up 8.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 1.32% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $20,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,771,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000.

Shares of IBUY opened at $124.22 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $141.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.87.

