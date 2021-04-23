AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota Acquires 5,000 Shares

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota bought 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,150 shares in the company, valued at $650,695.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,799. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

