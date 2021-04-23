Amy E. Weaver Sells 2,036 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $477,279.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CRM stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,409,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,202. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $151.30 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.