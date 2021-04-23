Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Shares of ADI traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,885. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

