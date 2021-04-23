Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Million

Brokerages expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post $3.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.68 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. AC Immune posted sales of $12.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $43.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 million to $81.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $74.14 million, with estimates ranging from $30.96 million to $104.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

