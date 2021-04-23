Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to announce $47.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $39.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $225.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $243.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $324.37 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $358.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.