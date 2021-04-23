Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.62 million.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

NYSE AJRD opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

