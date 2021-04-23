Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CENT. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 53,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,262. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $62.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,403 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 87,899 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 502.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 33,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.