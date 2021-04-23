Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Gladstone Land reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on LAND. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $582.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $21.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

