Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.02. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. 96,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $48.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 53.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

