Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Hormel Foods also posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.