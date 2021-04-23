Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will report sales of $35.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $26.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $150.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.80 million to $152.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $158.59 million, with estimates ranging from $156.20 million to $160.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million.

KINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 million, a PE ratio of -133.81 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

