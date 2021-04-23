Analysts Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lumentum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

