Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post $1.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.40. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 162,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $122,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Brookside Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

