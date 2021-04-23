Analysts Anticipate Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to post sales of $207.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.61 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $904.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $907.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $998.86 million, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.05. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

