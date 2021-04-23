Analysts Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. TEGNA posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,066,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $17,234,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,417 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $10,645,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,405. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.