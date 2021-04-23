Analysts Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce sales of $12.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.47 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $8.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $55.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.62 billion to $56.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $59.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.53 billion to $61.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $110.05 on Friday. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

