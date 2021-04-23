Analysts Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.73. AMERISAFE reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%.

Shares of AMSF opened at $64.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

