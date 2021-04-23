Analysts Expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. BWX Technologies reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $201,903. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.