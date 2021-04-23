Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Million

Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce sales of $4.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.70 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,018.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $66.74 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $153.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

CRSP stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

