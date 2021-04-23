Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.03. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,098. The firm has a market cap of $427.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

