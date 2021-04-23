Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.53 Million

Brokerages predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce $70.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.07 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $63.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $278.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.01 million to $294.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $295.26 million, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $310.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.41 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. Truist Securities cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $82.72 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $77.43 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

